Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $64.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

