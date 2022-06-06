Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $335.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $350.62 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens cut their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.92.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $107.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

