Analysts Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. Invesco has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

