Analyzing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 19.71% 42.41% 11.30% Ecopetrol 17.25% 49.32% 18.58%

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.74 $365.15 million $8.82 6.55 Ecopetrol $119.45 billion 0.30 $20.34 billion $1.47 11.88

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 4 3 0 2.25 Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $74.63, indicating a potential upside of 29.09%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.70%. Given Callon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Ecopetrol on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

