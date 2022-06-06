Analyzing Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) & Its Peers

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enthusiast Gaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $132.78 million -$41.53 million -8.00 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 67.95

Enthusiast Gaming’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Enthusiast Gaming has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enthusiast Gaming’s peers have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enthusiast Gaming and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors 73 273 384 10 2.45

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 50.03%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -26.65% -19.98% -14.49% Enthusiast Gaming Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming peers beat Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

