Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $164,099,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after buying an additional 473,349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 948,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after buying an additional 61,077 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 38.7% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 832,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $65.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.