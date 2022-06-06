Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,477 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,650,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of FINS stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.