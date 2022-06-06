Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 381,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTO opened at $0.95 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

