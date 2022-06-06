Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,417,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

ARQT stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.