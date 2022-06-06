Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Head to Head Contrast

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 2.97 $42.31 million N/A N/A Cars.com $623.68 million 1.15 $7.72 million $0.08 129.27

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Argo Blockchain and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cars.com 0 1 3 0 2.75

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $19.29, suggesting a potential upside of 198.08%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.75%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Cars.com.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66%

Summary

Cars.com beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

