Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artivion’s earnings. Artivion reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AORT. TheStreet lowered shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $729.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.49. Artivion has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

