AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

ALOT stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

