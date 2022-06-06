Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 10,985 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.77% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,548 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

