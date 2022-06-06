Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 176 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of World Acceptance worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 14.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $139.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.07. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $123.38 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.48.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $166.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRLD. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

