Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 59,839 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Cerus worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $152,747.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,012 shares of company stock worth $1,785,820 in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $886.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

