Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 71,771 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 157.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSRM opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

