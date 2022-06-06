Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

