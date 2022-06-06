Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) by 403.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of Vinco Ventures worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 137,616 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIG opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

