Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.58% of Prospector Capital worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the third quarter worth $102,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.84 on Monday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

