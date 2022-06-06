Bank of America Corp DE Buys 17,256 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sasol were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter valued at $635,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $26.81 on Monday. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

