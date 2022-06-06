Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,134 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVC opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.13. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

