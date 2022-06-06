Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 957.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Altimmune worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

