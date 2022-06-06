Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of EchoStar worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 86,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 256,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 302,144 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 266,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of SATS opened at $23.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

