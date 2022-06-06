Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Chindata Group worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.25 on Monday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

