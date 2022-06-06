Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.09 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.31 and a twelve month high of $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $844.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

