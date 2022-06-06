Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.74% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $275.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORRF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.