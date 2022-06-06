Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFBK opened at $12.98 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

