Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.22 Million Stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPAC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,914,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 2,419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 940,646 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 478.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

FPAC stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.