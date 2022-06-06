Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 291.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Avidity Biosciences worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $13.11 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $652.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.