Bank of America Corp DE Invests $2.07 Million in Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.82% of Abri SPAC I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPA. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth $1,956,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPA opened at $9.93 on Monday. Abri SPAC I, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

