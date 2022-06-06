Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,465 shares of company stock valued at $194,111 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWBI opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.51.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

