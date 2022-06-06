Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,218,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of PAR Technology worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 45.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

