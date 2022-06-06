Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.22% of Southern States Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SSBK opened at $23.05 on Monday. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

