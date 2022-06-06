Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 134,102 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 5,496.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Afya worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Afya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $12.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. Afya Limited has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $28.23.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

