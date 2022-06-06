Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 30,269 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 346.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Galapagos worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.91) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

GLPG opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.44. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $81.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

