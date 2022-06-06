Bank of America Corp DE Purchases Shares of 210,000 Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.80% of Pacifico Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAFO stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential acquisition targets with primary operations in and around the new energy, biotech, and education industries in Asia.

