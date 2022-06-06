Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $502,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,766 shares of company stock worth $1,692,216 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

