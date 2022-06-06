Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 396.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of ThredUp worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDUP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In related news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $416.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.16. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

