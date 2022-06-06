Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Andersons worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Andersons by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $76,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

