Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

