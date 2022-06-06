Bank of America Corp DE Sells 143,623 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 143,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 113,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 327,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.