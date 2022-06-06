Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of Thermon Group worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Thermon Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of THR opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $517.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

