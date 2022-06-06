Bank of Montreal Can Buys 7,470 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

