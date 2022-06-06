Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 14,522 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,522 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $16,420,746,000. Prysm Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $654,802,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $369,088,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $158,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $90,630,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 62.97.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 70.39.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

