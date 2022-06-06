Bank of Montreal Can Sells 100,446 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Revolve Group by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Revolve Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RVLV opened at $31.14 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

