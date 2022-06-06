Bank of Montreal Can Sells 29,437 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

