BARK, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NYSE:BARK)

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BARK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BARK’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get BARK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BARK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. BARK has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.22.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 27,905.6% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the third quarter valued at $14,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 27,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,396 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.