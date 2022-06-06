Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Beyond Air worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Beyond Air by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $293,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.39. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

