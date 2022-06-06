Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to announce $37.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.10 million and the lowest is $34.95 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $27.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $198.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.99 million to $216.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $336.99 million, with estimates ranging from $219.45 million to $533.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of BPMC opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,558 shares of company stock worth $617,364. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,351,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after buying an additional 545,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.