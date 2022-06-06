B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $370.96

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370.96 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 390.50 ($4.94), with a volume of 906566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.70 ($4.85).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BME. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.35) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 596.78 ($7.55).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 557.37. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

